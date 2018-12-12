Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIGL. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $451.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Anne-Marie Duliege sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $535,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nelson Cabatuan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $154,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $139,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $142,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,366 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

