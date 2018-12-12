Rightmove (RMV) Given New GBX 4,317 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price increased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 4,280 ($55.93) to GBX 4,317 ($56.41) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Rightmove to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rightmove to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,586.25 ($59.93).

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 435.25 ($5.69) on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 3,846 ($50.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,595 ($60.04).

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson bought 31,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £136,488.21 ($178,346.02).

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

