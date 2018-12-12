Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,215,124 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,615,000 after acquiring an additional 134,469 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 102,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 46,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,281 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $61,641.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,119.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $54,165.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,952 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on QUALCOMM to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, September 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

