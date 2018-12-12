& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 14,804 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 14,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $400,300.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,817 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $49,113.51.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

