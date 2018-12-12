Rocket Pool Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $2,073.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00005471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.02586640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00145603 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00176612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.63 or 0.09363858 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,919,753 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

