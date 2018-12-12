Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,057 shares during the quarter. Rollins makes up 0.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,325,000 after acquiring an additional 512,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rollins by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,331 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,980,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. 38.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ROL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.67 price target (up previously from $33.33) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Gabelli started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Rollins from $33.33 to $37.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. 7,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,814. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.31. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.64 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 11.97%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 64.37%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

