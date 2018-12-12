Rollins (ROL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Rollins, Inc. provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Orkin LLC., Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, HomeTeam Pest Defense, AllPest, Critter Control, Inc., Trutech LLC., Waltham Services LLC., PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Statewide Pest Control, Murray Pest Control, Safeguard Pest Control, and Northwest Exterminating. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROL. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Gabelli started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.67 price objective (up from $33.33) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Rollins from $33.33 to $37.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of ROL opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.31. Rollins has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $42.95.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.64 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 11.97%. Rollins’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

