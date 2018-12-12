Rose Petroleum (ROSE) Trading Down 13.8%

Rose Petroleum PLC (LON:ROSE)’s share price was down 13.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.81 ($0.02). Approximately 728,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 392,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Rose Petroleum Company Profile (LON:ROSE)

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

