Rosehill Resources Inc Expected to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (ROSE)

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rosehill Resources in a research note issued on Monday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Rosehill Resources alerts:

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $5.31. Rosehill Resources had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 713.01%. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Ifs Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.07.

ROSE stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Rosehill Resources has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $144.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Harry Quarls acquired 8,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $49,722.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,667 shares in the company, valued at $423,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 24,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $203,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 252,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,588.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 83,200 shares of company stock valued at $421,355 and sold 80,373 shares valued at $673,233. 60.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 256,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Rosehill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosehill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.