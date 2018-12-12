RouletteToken (RLT) Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

RouletteToken (CURRENCY:RLT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. RouletteToken has a market capitalization of $62,373.00 and $5,157.00 worth of RouletteToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RouletteToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RouletteToken has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.02584232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00144793 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00175537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.24 or 0.09402867 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029271 BTC.

About RouletteToken

RouletteToken’s total supply is 10,219,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,218,917 tokens. RouletteToken’s official Twitter account is @SmartPlayTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RouletteToken is smartplay.tech. The Reddit community for RouletteToken is /r/smartplaytech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RouletteToken Token Trading

RouletteToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RouletteToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RouletteToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RouletteToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

