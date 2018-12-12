Royal Bank of Canada Increases Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Price Target to $37.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 141.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of ITCI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. 18,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,187. The company has a market cap of $825.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 32,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $581,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,762.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,603. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,756,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

