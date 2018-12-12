Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDS.A. Citigroup raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Santander raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Shares of NYSE RDS.A opened at $58.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $73.86.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $101.55 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.74%. Royal Dutch Shell’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream, and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

