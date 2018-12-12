Royalty North Partners (RNP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Royalty North Partners Ltd (CVE:RNP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 34000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.87.
Royalty North Partners Company Profile (CVE:RNP)
Royalty North Partners Ltd. provides loan and royalty financing to companies in non-resource-based sectors looking for growth/acquisition capital, recapitalization, or succession liquidity. The company was formerly known as Bluefire Mining Corp. and changed its name to Royalty North Partners Ltd. in February 2016.
