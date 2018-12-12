Royce & Associates LP Buys 65,758 Shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (RVLT)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,758 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 5.47% of Revolution Lighting Technologies worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Revolution Lighting Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolution Lighting Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Revolution Lighting Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 1,137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 194,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Lighting Technologies stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Revolution Lighting Technologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Revolution Lighting Technologies Company Profile

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

