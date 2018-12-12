Royce & Associates LP Cuts Position in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,044 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.29% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 292.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 120,788 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $460,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 25.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

LOB opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $672.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $47,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $112,695 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

