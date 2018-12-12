Royce & Associates LP Has $3.31 Million Position in Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.24% of Pretium Resources worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 226,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 44,357 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,825,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,669 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,232,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 8,606,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

PVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Shares of PVG opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

