Royce & Associates LP Purchases 60,000 Shares of TiVo Corp (TIVO)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.24% of TiVo worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 106,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TiVo stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. TiVo Corp has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of -0.25.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.44). TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. TiVo’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TiVo Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

TIVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TiVo from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

