RSA Insurance Group (RSNAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded RSA Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on RSA Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd.

Shares of RSNAY stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. RSA Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

