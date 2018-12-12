RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX) CEO Camille Farhat Acquires 11,516 Shares of Stock

RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) CEO Camille Farhat bought 11,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $44,336.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 6th, Camille Farhat bought 17,185 shares of RTI Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $69,427.40.

RTIX stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $242.42 million, a P/E ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 1.40. RTI Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $69.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTI Surgical Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RTI Surgical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in RTI Surgical by 7.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 155,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in RTI Surgical by 22.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,375,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 251,894 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTI Surgical by 16.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in RTI Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

