RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given RTI Surgical an industry rank of 74 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

In other news, CEO Camille Farhat bought 17,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $69,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 375,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RTI Surgical by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,947,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 267,654 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in RTI Surgical by 22.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,375,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 251,894 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in RTI Surgical by 299.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 230,103 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in RTI Surgical by 22.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,039,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTIX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,803. RTI Surgical has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.59.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $69.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTI Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

