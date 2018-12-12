Ruggie Capital Group Takes $202,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Marble Arch Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.8% during the first quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 451,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $72,209,000 after purchasing an additional 130,900 shares in the last quarter. Immersion Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,194,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 420.1% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 789,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $126,232,000 after purchasing an additional 638,106 shares in the last quarter. City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,979,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,774,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,705,047,000 after purchasing an additional 337,909 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

In other news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $120,022.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,901.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,268 shares of company stock worth $63,576,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $142.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.85 and a 1-year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

