Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on Rush Enterprises and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 3.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,091,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 458,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after acquiring an additional 458,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,911,000 after acquiring an additional 401,738 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,085,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after acquiring an additional 291,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,316,000 after acquiring an additional 174,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

