Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Nevro Corp (NVRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Nevro worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVRO. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 31.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nevro during the third quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 38.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nevro from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

NVRO stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of -0.33. Nevro Corp has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.29 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

