Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,444 Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Private Financial worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPFH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17,205.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 29.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Kaye sold 27,498 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $358,848.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $37,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BPFH stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $992.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.03 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BPFH shares. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

