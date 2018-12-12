Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Veoneer Inc (VNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $7,478,000. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter worth approximately $6,037,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the second quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNE opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Veoneer Inc has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $57.93.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.60 million. Research analysts predict that Veoneer Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

VNE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Veoneer to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Veoneer from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research started coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

