Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at $335,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 208,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 149,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 17.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

HIW opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.40%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

