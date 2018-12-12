Ryanair (RYAAY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $83.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryanair is being aided by strong demand for air travel, especially due to low air fares. Notably, traffic in November rose 11% year over year. We are also impressed by Ryanair's efforts to reward shareholders in the form of share buybacks. In tune with this, the carrier returned more than €540m to shareholders in the first six months of fiscal 2019. The positive sentiment surrounding the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings being revised upward more than 100% in the last 60 days. We remain positive on the collective deals signed by the company with German Pilot union. On the flip side, continued labor unrest, high costs and other headwinds are expected to hurt Ryanair’s results in third quarter. The stock has shed more than 28% of its value so far in the year mainly due to the labor unrest.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RYAAY. BidaskClub cut shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Ryanair stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $73.41 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 24,022 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ryanair by 1,804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ryanair by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

