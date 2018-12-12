Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Position Decreased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 25.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $103,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $237,000.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

SBH opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $23.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 3,100 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $67,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at $289,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 2,400 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

