SBA Communications (SBAC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of SBA Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Guggenheim set a $180.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.90.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $171.29 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $146.13 and a twelve month high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 79,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $13,781,732.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 133,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,050,960.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 147,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $25,430,958.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,017 shares of company stock valued at $90,372,570 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $115,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $179,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.