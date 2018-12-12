Scancell (SCLP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Shares of Scancell Holdings Plc (LON:SCLP) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.10), with a volume of 295026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90 ($0.10).

Scancell Company Profile (LON:SCLP)

Scancell Holdings plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer based on its ImmunoBody and Moditope platforms in the United Kingdom. Its products include SCIB1, a plasmid DNA vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma; SCIB2 to treat lung cancer antigen; and Modi-1, which is in the pre-clinical development to treat triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and sarcoma.

