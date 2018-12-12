Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,626 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Oritani Financial worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,968,000 after acquiring an additional 191,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,810 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oritani Financial during the third quarter worth $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oritani Financial during the third quarter worth $968,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James J. Doyle, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Oritani Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith Schumacher-Tilton bought 3,000 shares of Oritani Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORIT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oritani Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

ORIT stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $680.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Oritani Financial had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Oritani Financial Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 6.57%. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

