Schroder Investment Management Group Has $803,000 Holdings in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TAT)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.85% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN TAT opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 513,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $513,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,003. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 755,234 shares of company stock valued at $756,372 over the last 90 days.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Turkey and Bulgaria geographical segments. The company was founded on October 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

