Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index (FNDC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.76

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index (NYSEARCA:FNDC) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.7589 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index’s previous annual dividend of $0.70.
Shares of FNDC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. 715,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,989. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.
