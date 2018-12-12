Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) Holdings Reduced by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $35.68. 39,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,138. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $40.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/schwab-fundamental-u-s-broad-market-index-etf-fndb-holdings-reduced-by-sfmg-llc.html.

Further Reading: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.