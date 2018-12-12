Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3532 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,899. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

