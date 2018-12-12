Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STNG. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.20 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

STNG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. 6,671,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.99. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.59 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 37.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 60,183 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,203,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,267,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 131,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 805.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

