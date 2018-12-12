Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Welltower (WELL)

Equities researchers at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. increased their price objective on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of WELL opened at $73.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.25. Welltower has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $74.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 18.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 16.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 26.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Welltower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 5.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

