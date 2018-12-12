SCRL (SCRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.80 Million

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. SCRL has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $285,254.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRL token can currently be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00001099 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last week, SCRL has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SCRL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.02569929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00143729 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00175689 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.83 or 0.09446487 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029050 BTC.

SCRL Profile

SCRL’s genesis date was April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,793,044 tokens. SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll. SCRL’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla. SCRL’s official website is www.scroll.network.

Buying and Selling SCRL

SCRL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SCRL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.