Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Raymond James raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of SBCF stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. 643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.67. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,762,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,661,000 after acquiring an additional 85,439 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 88,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,070,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

