Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Seacor worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Seacor in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Seacor by 1,831.4% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Seacor in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Seacor in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacor in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CKH opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $722.57 million, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.64. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $220.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 16.80%. On average, analysts predict that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CKH. TheStreet downgraded Seacor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Charles Fabrikant sold 51,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,581,372.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,937 shares in the company, valued at $24,740,508.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc, a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets.

