Seaport Global Securities Analysts Give Superior Energy Services (SPN) a $10.00 Price Target

Seaport Global Securities set a $10.00 target price on Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SPN. ValuEngine raised Superior Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Superior Energy Services in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Superior Energy Services from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Superior Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.17.

NYSE:SPN opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $664.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.13. Superior Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $573.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.47 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. Superior Energy Services’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Energy Services news, Director James M. Funk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,348.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold J. Bouillion acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,987.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,420 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPN. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Superior Energy Services by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,937,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,112 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,384,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Superior Energy Services by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,933,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,465 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,728,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Superior Energy Services by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,430,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,854 shares during the period.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

