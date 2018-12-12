Seaport Global Securities Upgrades Apache (APA) to “Neutral”

Apache (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00. Seaport Global Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apache from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.26.

Shares of APA opened at $30.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. Apache has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Apache’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Apache will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apache news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $290,150.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

