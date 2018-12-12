Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Insider Sells $1,203,641.52 in Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $1,203,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 8th, Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,239,907.92.
- On Monday, October 8th, Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $1,559,253.72.
- On Monday, September 17th, Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $1,548,172.32.
NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 404,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,822. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 2.20.
Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $169.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.
SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, September 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,237 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 51,046,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,388,948,000 after buying an additional 1,470,651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,840,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,779,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,212,000 after buying an additional 736,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,747,000.
About Seattle Genetics
Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.
