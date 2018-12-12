Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Insider Sells $1,203,641.52 in Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $1,203,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

On Thursday, November 8th, Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,239,907.92.

On Monday, October 8th, Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $1,559,253.72.

On Monday, September 17th, Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $1,548,172.32.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 404,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,822. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 2.20.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $169.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, September 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,237 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 51,046,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,388,948,000 after buying an additional 1,470,651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,840,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,779,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,212,000 after buying an additional 736,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,747,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Insider Sells $1,203,641.52 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/seattle-genetics-inc-sgen-insider-sells-1203641-52-in-stock.html.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.