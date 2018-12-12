Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Trading Down 3.2%

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 9,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 407,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

EYES has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Second Sight Medical Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.84.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 638.26% and a negative net margin of 408.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregg Williams purchased 2,467,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,997,782.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,691,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,705 and have sold 25,417 shares valued at $35,089. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Second Sight Medical Products as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa.

