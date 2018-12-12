Seele 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $320,021.00 (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Seele token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, Seele has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Seele has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $320,021.00 worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Seele

Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,851,571 tokens. The official website for Seele is seele.pro. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, HADAX, CoinBene, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

