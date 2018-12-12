Sensato Investors LLC Buys New Position in iKang Healthcare Group Inc (KANG)

Sensato Investors LLC bought a new stake in iKang Healthcare Group Inc (NASDAQ:KANG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new stake in iKang Healthcare Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iKang Healthcare Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,922,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,801,000 after purchasing an additional 138,391 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iKang Healthcare Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of iKang Healthcare Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,913,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 182,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of iKang Healthcare Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

KANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut iKang Healthcare Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut iKang Healthcare Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

Shares of iKang Healthcare Group stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $17.93. 3,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,541. iKang Healthcare Group Inc has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The medical research company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iKang Healthcare Group had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $150.24 million for the quarter.

About iKang Healthcare Group

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides preventive healthcare solutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Medical Examinations, and Other Medical Services and Dental Services. The company offers a range of medical examinations, including internal, gynecology, ophthalmology, ENT, dental, lab test, electrocardiogram, ultrasound, and X-ray examination items.

