Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Short Interest Up 15.9% in November

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,359,963 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 20,155,272 shares. Currently, 25.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,225,124 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SENS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter worth $1,030,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 651,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 106,679 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter worth $932,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 336.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 125,908 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

