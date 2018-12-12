Sentinel Chain (SENC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $320.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, COSS, Gate.io and IDEX. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $440,870.00 and $320.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, COSS and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

