Sequans Communications (SQNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $2.25 to $1.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,460. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.49.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 361.56% and a negative net margin of 75.61%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sequans Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 130,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 452,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 102,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,759,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,955 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.