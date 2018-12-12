Servicemaster Global (SERV) Given a $47.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on Servicemaster Global and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price target on Servicemaster Global from $48.20 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on Servicemaster Global and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE SERV opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Servicemaster Global has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $45.64.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.00 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Stevenson sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $113,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 104.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

